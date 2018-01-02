Police nab killer, blood drinking kidnappers

At least 16 suspected “vicious’’ kidnappers, including their gang leader, who kill and drink blood of victims, have been arrested in Niger state.

They are accused to terrorising people in the Abuja-Kaduna road in Sabon Wuse in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger.

The suspects are Ibrahim Umar, who is the gang leader and others are Isiaka Mohammed, Hassan Usman, Mubarak Adamu, Yisuf Sani, Musa Usman, Yakabu Wakili, Abdullahi Abdulkarim, and others.

The Force spokesman, Mr. Jimoh Moshood, told newsmen in Sabon Wise on Tuesday that items recovered from the suspects are five AK 47 rifles, nine AK 47 magazines, two cutlasses, one cell phone and 1,598 rounds of ammunition.

He said that the arrest followed a coordinated operations by the Special Tactical Squad operating in the area.

The spokesman said that the gang leader, Umar, confessed to have killed 10 persons during their operations.

He said further that Umar also confessed that they kill and drink blood of kidnap victims who could not pay ransom.

Moshood, who said that the suspects were arrested during the yuletide, said it was a huge success for the Nigeria police and Nigerians in general.

He said that the suspects have all confessed to the various roles they played in the commission of the crime.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court after the completion of investigation,” he said.

He said that the force has evolved a new security arrangement to fight and prevent crimes in the country in the new.

The Taraba Police Command on Sunday confirmed the abduction of a state legislator, Mr. Hosea Ibi, by three unidentified gunmen.

Ibi represents Takum 1 in the State House of Assembly.

The command’s spokesman, Mr. David Misal said in Jalingo, the capital, that Ibi was kidnapped in Takum, his hometown Saturday night.

“ I can confirm to you that the lawmaker was kidnapped last night in Takum.That is all I can tell you for now,” Misal said.

The spokesman said the command has mobilised its men to Takum to rescue the lawmaker.

Mr. Rimansikpe Tsokwa, a witness of the abduction, said that Ibi was abducted around 10 p.m on Saturday.

“ Three gunmen alighted from two motorcycles at about 10 p.m and stormed Hosea’s mother’s residence.

“ Immediately they entered, they seized all handsets belonging to the people in the compound.

“They then dragged the member to their motorcycles and whisked him away without saying anything.” he said.

Takum is also the hometown of the state governor, Darius Ishaku, who is celebrating the New Year in the town.

The post Police nab killer, blood drinking kidnappers appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

