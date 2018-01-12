 Police nab senior gang member in Abuja | Nigeria Today
Police nab senior gang member in Abuja

NIGERIA Police Force headquarters, Abuja, said it has arrested one Desmond Okotuba, a senior gang member of the deadly kidnap for ransom and cult syndicate responsible for the killings of innocent people on January 1, in Omoku, Rivers State. Parading the suspects before journalists at the Force Headquarters yesterday, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP […]

