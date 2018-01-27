Police Officers Haili Notorious Kidnapper As He Assembles AK-47 Gun In Minutes (Video)

The trending video footage shows how Ibrahim Umar, a 25-year old Fulani kidnap kingpin, was being hailed by police officers as he stunned them by assembling an AK-47 rifle withing minutes. Some people believed to be police officers could be heard in the background clapping and hailing him over the act. The kidnapper was arrested […]

The post Police Officers Haili Notorious Kidnapper As He Assembles AK-47 Gun In Minutes (Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

