Police Parade ‎13 Suspected Kidnappers, Armed Robbers Terrorising Niger State

The Nigeria Police, on Wednesday, paraded 13 suspected kidnappers, cattle rustlers, armed robbers, who have been terrorising Abuja-Niger axis. The suspects are Abdullahi Ibrahim, confessed to be responsible for the kidnap of the Ardo of Fulani in Dake, Kaduna state and collected N1,500, 000.00; Mohammed Nasiru, Babagida Hassan, who admitted to having sold four riffles […]

The post Police Parade ‎13 Suspected Kidnappers, Armed Robbers Terrorising Niger State appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

