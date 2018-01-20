Police place N10m bounty on Taraba lawmaker’s killers

THE Taraba State police command yesterday said it has placed the sum of N10 million as reward for anyone who will provide “useful information” leading to the arrest of killers of Hosea Ibi, late member of the Taraba State House of Assembly.

Ibi, a lawyer, who was representing Takum 1 State Constituency, was kidnapped on December 30 last year, in Takum when he went home for Christmas celebration. Eye-witnesses said he was whisked away at gun point by his abductors who rode on a motorbike.

The lawmaker was not seen until 16 days later; he was discovered dead, after a ransom was reportedly paid for his release.

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, said he has been devastated by Ibi’s death. “My heart has been broken,” he said, urging security agencies to fish out the killers.

The governor revealed that he had fulfilled all the financial demands made by the kidnappers and was surprised that they eventually killed him.

“They asked for money, I gave them, I thought I was dealing with kidnappers, I didn’t know they were assassins,” he said.

Police spokesman, David Misal, on Monday confirmed that he was murdered. Misal said the body of the lawmaker was found in the afternoon at Kwari, along Takum –

