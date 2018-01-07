 Police probe burning of Delta electoral commission office | Nigeria Today
Police probe burning of Delta electoral commission office

The Police in Delta say they have begun investigation into circumstances that led to burning of the Delta Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) in Ughelli North Local Government Area. The command’s Spokesperson, Mr Andrew Aniamaka, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday night in Warri. He also assured that perpetrators would be apprehended soon and brought to justice.

