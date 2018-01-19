 Police promises N10m reward for information on killers of Taraba lawmaker | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police promises N10m reward for information on killers of Taraba lawmaker

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

The Police in Taraba have placed N10 million as reward for anyone with useful information that would lead to the arrest of killers of Mr Hosea Ibi, a member of Taraba House of Assembly. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Dave Akinremi, disclosed this at a news briefing on Friday in Jalingo. Akinremi said the command through the assistance of the State House of Assembly placed the reward to facilitate arrest of the killers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.