Police Rescue Kidnapped US, Canadian Nationals

The Inspector-General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) yesterday said it rescued two Americans and two Canadians kidnapped on Tuesday along Jere-Kagarko Road in Kaduna State. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two policemen were killed by gunmen during the incident. The commander of the team, ACP Abba Kyari, who confirmed the rescue […]

The post Police Rescue Kidnapped US, Canadian Nationals appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

