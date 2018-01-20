Police Shoot Nigerian, 27, Dead in South Africa

A 27- year –old Nigerian, Ebuka Okori, was killed by the police in Durban in the early hours of Friday, the Nigerian community in South Africa said. Mr Bartholomew Eziagulu, the Chairman of the Nigerian Union chapter in Kwazulu Natal Province of South Africa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Durban […]

The post Police Shoot Nigerian, 27, Dead in South Africa appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

