Police to compensate wrongfully prosecuted DV,DP number plate users – Primenewsghana

 Police to compensate wrongfully prosecuted DV,DP number plate users
Police to compensate wrongfully prosecuted DV,DP number plate users

Police to compensate wrongfully prosecuted DV,DP number plate users
The Ghana Police Service has begun processes to compensate owners of vehicle with DV and DP number plates believed to have been wrongfully fined or jailed. The ban on the use of vehicles with DV and DP number plates between 6pm and 6 am was issued ten
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News.

