Police to Deploy 500 Officers as Alleged target of Ozubulu Massacre “Bishop” Buries Father

The police plans to deploy 500 policemen to Ozubulu community in Anambra State as the alleged target of the 2017 church shooting Aloysius Ikegwuonu aka Bishop buries his father, Punch reports. 13 persons had been killed after gunmen stormed St. Phillips Catholic Church, Ozubulu in August, 2017. Another 29 had been wounded, and reports claimed the gunmen had been in […]

