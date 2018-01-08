Policeman Beats Son To Death Over Missing 2k

A policeman, Oludele Olosunde, has been arrested for beating his son to death over missing N2,000. The suspect reportedly committed the act in his home in Rasak Okunola Avenue, Ijagemo, in the Ijegun area of Lagos on Wednesday, January 3. According to The Punch, the suspect immediately buried the 17-year-old victim at the Apapa Cemetery. […]

The post Policeman Beats Son To Death Over Missing 2k appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

