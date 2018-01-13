Polio: FCT targets 900,000 for immunisation

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Primary Health Care Development Board says over 900,000 children will be immunised against polio in the first round of 2018 vaccination across the territory.

The Acting Executive Secretary, Dr Mathew Ashikeni told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview in Abuja on Saturday that adequate personnel had been engaged to carry out the exercise simultaneously across the six area councils in FCT.

He said that his board had received enough Oral Polio Vaccines (OPVs) to ensure that no child under the age of five is left out in the forthcoming exercise which will kick off on Jan. 20 and end on Jan. 23.

According to him, all necessary arrangement had been made to ensure a smooth conduct of the vaccination.

He appealed to parents and guidance to bring out their children and wards within the age limit for the Immunisation.

The acting executive secretary stated that vaccinators will be going from house to house, in schools, estates, places of worship, on the streets, markets, farmlands, IDPs camps and nomadic settlements.

Ashikeni said that the vaccine is safe and protective as booster doses would provide additional protection to the children.

He enjoined traditional and religious leaders as well as other stakeholders to work with the board as usual in ensuring the success of the exercise in FCT.

NAN reports that in July 2017, the board targeted 750,000 children for immunisation in the Sub National Vaccination Plus Day in the territory.

