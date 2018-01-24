 Polish Doctor Taken From Family And Facing Deportation Thanks to Trump | Nigeria Today
Polish Doctor Taken From Family And Facing Deportation Thanks to Trump

Posted on Jan 24, 2018

Lukas Niec, a respected polish doctor who moved to the United States in 1979 nearly 40 years ago is facing deportation after the Trump administration denied his attempt to renew his green card. Niec who is an internal medicine doctor well-known at the hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Bronson Methodist Hospital, for his diligent work ethic […]

The post Polish Doctor Taken From Family And Facing Deportation Thanks to Trump appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

