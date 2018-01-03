 Political activist and poet Keorapetse Kgositsile has died – Eyewitness News | Nigeria Today
Political activist and poet Keorapetse Kgositsile has died – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jan 3, 2018


Political activist and poet Keorapetse Kgositsile has died
Brah Willie, as he was affectionately known to those in his close circles, was a prolific writer, dedicating most of his life to the arts and youth development. Political activist and poet Keorapetse Kgositsile has died. Picture: @poetrypotion/Twitter
