 “Politics in Nigeria has been dominated by people that have stolen money” – Obasanjo – BellaNaija | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Politics in Nigeria has been dominated by people that have stolen money” – Obasanjo – BellaNaija

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in World | 0 comments


BellaNaija

“Politics in Nigeria has been dominated by people that have stolen money” – Obasanjo
BellaNaija
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described politics in the country as one dominated by people who have stolen money, ThisDay reports. Obasanjo said this as part of a speech titled “Leadership in the African Context – How to Drive Transformational
Obasanjo leaves Buhari out of African presidents offering transformational leadershipPremium Times
Obasanjo: It's Not Yet Ripe to Say If I'll Support Buhari for Second TermTHISDAY Newspapers
It's Not Yet Ripe To Say IF I'll Support Buhari For Second Term – ObasanjoNaija News

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.