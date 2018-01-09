“Politics in Nigeria has been dominated by people that have stolen money” – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described politics in the country as one dominated by people who have stolen money, ThisDay reports. Obasanjo said this as part of a speech titled “Leadership in the African Context – How to Drive Transformational Change in African Countries” delivered at the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford. The event was […]

The post "Politics in Nigeria has been dominated by people that have stolen money" – Obasanjo appeared first on BellaNaija.

