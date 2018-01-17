Pollsmoor Prisoners Get Creative With Latest Attack On Warders

Damn, but something needs to be done to improve the conditions of Pollsmoor Prison.

Following a fight at the Tokai-based correctional facilities yesterday morning, three warders and three prisoners are recovering in hospital, reports IOL.

This is according to Correctional Services Commissioner Delekile Klaas, who explains how both parties sustained serious injuries.

It all began when the warders “received information that inmates were using a cellphone” in the E-Section of the prison in their cells. However, when the warders attempted to enter E-Section, inmates allegedly threw hot water at them.

Honestly.

The inmates had also barricaded all the doors of the cells:

“Our Emergency Support Team (EST) were deployed to the cell in question and they used minimum force and the inmates were injured in the process,” said Klaas. He said preliminary investigation found that the inmates using the cellphone was “using it to give instructions for witnesses to be killed”. “Boiling water and use it against officials is rare and is new here. They (inmates) are forcing us to take these kettles away from them,” added Klaas. He said he will only know the extent of the injuries of both the inmates and the officials once a doctor has provided medical reports.

Now, the ringleaders have been separated from other prisoners.

How about this for frightening – earlier this month a raid resulted in the retrieval of 73 cellphones, seven knives, 12 sharpened objects, four screwdrivers, one pliers, three scissors, 112 tik bags and 210 mandrax tablets.

Shit, son.

[source:iol&news24]

