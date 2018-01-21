Poor Maritime Infrastructure Responsible For Freight Forwarders’ Loss — Mohammed – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
New Telegraph Newspaper
|
Poor Maritime Infrastructure Responsible For Freight Forwarders' Loss — Mohammed
Independent Newspapers Limited
Anefi Mohammed is a frontline freight forwarder in the maritime sub-sector of the nation's economy. He is the Vice Chairman, International Freight Forwarders Association (IFFA), Ports and Terminal Multipurpose Services (PTML) chapter. The maritime guru …
Apapa road reconstruction: June 2018 deadline not feasible
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!