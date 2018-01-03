Poor power supply, others delay new Abuja airport terminal – The Punch
The Punch
Poor power supply, others delay new Abuja airport terminal
The Federal Government on Tuesday said it was disappointed by the delay in the completion of the new terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, due to the absence of electricity and other challenges. The government stated that the …
