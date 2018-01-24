Pope: ‘Fake news’ is evil, dates back to Adam and Eve – WTSP 10 News
|
WTSP 10 News
|
Pope: 'Fake news' is evil, dates back to Adam and Eve
WTSP 10 News
Any wedding is memorable, but the Pope officiating over a ceremony mid-flight? That's not just memorable but historic too. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) has the story. Nicole Winfield, Associated Press , TEGNA 11:29 AM. EST January 24, 2018 …
Pope Warns Against “Fake News” (Read Full Statement)
Pope Francis releases 2018 World Communications Day message – Vatican News
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!