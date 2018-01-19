Pope Francis Weds Couple Mid-flight

Pope Francis conducted a wedding ceremony during a flight from Santiago, Chile between Paula Podest, 39, and Carlos Ciufardi, 41. He offered to marry the couple, who work as flight attendants, after hearing that they never got to have a Catholic Church wedding. Podest and Ciufardi have been civilly married since 2010, but when the […]

The post Pope Francis Weds Couple Mid-flight appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

