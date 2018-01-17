Pope meets with abuse survivors, weeps with them in Chile – News24
Pope meets with abuse survivors, weeps with them in Chile
Pope Francis holds a piece of bread he blessed during his meeting with faithful in front of the shrine of St. Alberto Hurtado in Santiago, Chile. (Alessandra Tarantino, AP). Multimedia · User Galleries · News in Pictures Send us your pictures · Send us …
In Chile, Pope weeps
Pope Francis heads to Chile indigenous area after churches burned
The Latest: Pope meets with Chileans abused by priests
