 Pope meets with abuse survivors, weeps with them in Chile – News24 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pope meets with abuse survivors, weeps with them in Chile – News24

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in World | 0 comments


News24

Pope meets with abuse survivors, weeps with them in Chile
News24
Pope Francis holds a piece of bread he blessed during his meeting with faithful in front of the shrine of St. Alberto Hurtado in Santiago, Chile. (Alessandra Tarantino, AP). Multimedia · User Galleries · News in Pictures Send us your pictures · Send us
In Chile, Pope weepsVanguard
Pope Francis heads to Chile indigenous area after churches burnedCrux: Covering all things Catholic
The Latest: Pope meets with Chileans abused by priestsWashington Post
CHANNELS TELEVISION –New York Post –Catholic Herald Online –BBC News
all 186 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.