 Portuguese giants set to land Eagles defender – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Portuguese giants set to land Eagles defender – The Punch

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Punch

Portuguese giants set to land Eagles defender
The Punch
Portuguese powerhouse Benfica are reportedly on the brink of completing the signing of Nigeria Dutch-born right-back Tyronne Ebuehi. The Lisbon club manager Rui Vitoria has been scouring the market for a replacement for Nelson Semedo, who dumped the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.