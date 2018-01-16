PoS transactions hit N1.4tn in 2017 — NIBSS – The Punch
PoS transactions hit N1.4tn in 2017 — NIBSS
Nigerians carried out N1.41tn worth of transactions on the Point of Sales terminals across the country in 2017. The transactions were conducted on about 155,462 active terminals that had been made available to retailers by mobile money merchants, data …
