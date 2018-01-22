Posed Photos Showing Trump ‘Working’ Through Shutdown Are Positively Hilarious

For a guy who knows all about ‘the art of the deal’, Donald Trump sure does struggle to get things done.

Over the weekend the US government suffered a shutdown, and of course Donnie blamed it all on the Democrats.

Here’s the major problem – he seems to have run his mouth in the past about how any shutdown is really the fault of the president.

Awkies:

This will be called the #TrumpShutdown. There is no one who deserves the blame for the position we find ourselves in more than President Trump. pic.twitter.com/WE3SH9TpRU — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 20, 2018

Determined to keep up the charade of working for the American people (but only from 11AM thanks to that executive time deal), the White House sent out a number of photos showing Donald hard at work.

Here he is in action:

Not a single document on the desk? This is the face we make when the boss walks past the desk and we’re trying to look busy.

“Quick, grab the phone and stare pensively into the distance.”

Yes, I walk from one place to another because WORK.

What’s up with all the hearts on the board in the top left? Also cool that everyone is so stoked with life, whilst America watches and waits for their elected politicians to try and solve the current mess.

It’s tough to know where to start but Slate has us covered:

…none of the photos actually show Trump meeting with any congressional leaders that could signify an effort to perhaps even talk about the shutdown. Instead we see a president roaming around the White House, chatting with staff, as if he’s just holding tight and waiting for someone else to solve the problem.

It really does look like the White House doesn’t even know how to stage a photo where it looks like Trump is working.

91 visits to a golf course in his first year in office – working for the people, yo.

[source:slate]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

