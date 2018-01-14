Power distributors owe market operator N165bn – The Punch
The Punch
Power distributors owe market operator N165bn
The total debt electricity distribution companies owe operator of the Nigerian electricity market, otherwise known as market operator, has risen to N165.21bn. Latest data obtained from the MO, an arm of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, showed that …
