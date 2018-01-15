Powering up: rooftop solar installations jump by half to hit record 1GW in 2017 – The Sydney Morning Herald
|
The Sydney Morning Herald
|
Powering up: rooftop solar installations jump by half to hit record 1GW in 2017
The Sydney Morning Herald
Australians exceeded 1 gigawatts of rooftop solar panels for the first time last year, with the market set to expand further in 2018 amid ongoing worries about electricity prices, according to Green Energy Markets. The country added about 1.078 …
Germany pays customers to use electricity, just as California pays neighbouring states to use excess power generated
Energy policy should focus on climate
Letter: Wind, solar, biofuel should power Maine
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!