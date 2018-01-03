 PPPRA monitors petrol price in Abuja, forces station to dispense product – WorldStage | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PPPRA monitors petrol price in Abuja, forces station to dispense product – WorldStage

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


WorldStage

PPPRA monitors petrol price in Abuja, forces station to dispense product
WorldStage
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) on Wednesday monitored filling stations in Abuja to ensure that the limit of N145 was not exceeded. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that most filling stations visited maintained the N145

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.