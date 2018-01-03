PPPRA monitors petrol price in Abuja, forces station to dispense product – WorldStage
PPPRA monitors petrol price in Abuja, forces station to dispense product
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) on Wednesday monitored filling stations in Abuja to ensure that the limit of N145 was not exceeded. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that most filling stations visited maintained the N145 …
