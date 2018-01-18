PR: 3D – Token ICO Attains Soft Cap and Launches Network Hubs’ Affiliation Program

3D-Token Attains ICO Soft Cap Earlier Than Targeted Date and Is Now Launching the Development of its Robots’ Network Through The Affiliation Of New Hubs

3D-Token is running on the back of an already existing business (Politronica srl) and a highly-experienced award-winning team. Politronica is a spin-off company of the Italian University “Politenico di Torino.”

The 3D-Token sale was launched on the 18th of December, 2017 and is to run through to the 11th of February, 2018 but already, remarkable strides are being recorded. The ICO soft cap was reached on the 28th of December, just 10 days into the campaign with over 1 million dollars realized.

In order to sustain the fast development of its business, Politronica is starting from now to offer a free of charge lease of 3 Qubit3D machines (a FDM 3D-Printing Robot developed with proprietary technology) per affiliated Hub, and proposes to the affiliate to work for its Network and to take part of the just-in-time manufacturing revolution. Politronica will provide the affiliate with the bioplastic material necessary for the manufacturing projects at its expense, granting the affiliate a fee of $ 2 for each printing hour executed (paid in Ether).

For more information about the Robots’ Network and how to join it, please contact : [email protected]

Meanwhile, 3D-Token ICO is running with an interesting Bonus, if you wish to Join The Project, please click here www.3d-token.com

