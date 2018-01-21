PR: Game Machine – Game Investments That Connect to the Cryptoworld

Over the past decades, the gaming market has grown dramatically. And PC games section remain as the huge part of the industry. The increased amount of new titles, the emergence of eSports and the digital distribution allow gaming companies to expand their margin and attract the global audience. The rising number of gamers and Internet users combined with evolving tech ensures a growing number of prospective consumers. As the gaming industry reached the $100 billion mark, more and more investors are considering this promising sector which shows that the industry is bursting with its potential.

Colin Sebastian, senior research analyst with Robert W. Baird & Co. has some insight:

“More people are playing games every day and spending more money on games, unlike almost every other form of media, where there’s downward pressure. Games are still a growing industry and [they’re] becoming more dynamic… Video games should be near the top of the lists of investors”.

With the popularity of blockchain technologies and the booming of gaming, the idea of combining those was floating in the air. One of the first who developed this concept was the team of Game Machine. The project can be described as a transparent ecosystem which involves all parts of the industry from players to developers and investors. It provides players with in-game items, delivers the platform for developers to present games to an audience, advertisers get the space and tools, and investors can find a worthy project easier.

How does it work for investors?

Game Machine provides the crowdfunding platform, which presents a huge amount of analytics data and interesting rating from participating gamers. They should consider this as an opportunity to make safe contributions in creating a profitable product. The system gives all the statistics and shows how many users are interested in ideas, which developers are creating. Because of it, the high expertise won’t be required to understand which project will deliver an income. Investors are also invited to the special section with exclusive discounts and sales from crowdfunding platform. Top-tier investors get an opportunity to purchase a part all tokens, released by every project.

What’s great about Game Machine is that it is already a working product. The team behind the project created an app within a year starting with only their own $80,000. Now they’ve managed to attract more than 60,000 users to Game Machine Client and more than $1,650,00 in their first Token Sale which is still active. What’s interesting that the system gave out more than 40,000 in-game items for gamers in less than two month since the release of the application. It shows that players are definitely interested. The miner is also showing great numbers, as more than 500,000,000 Game Machine Client tokens were obtained. Agencies give great ratings to the project and experts some high praises from experts, who believe that Game Machine will evolve the global gaming industry in the future.

Token Sale

The team is constantly developing the product. Recently, they had created a video which describes the concept and updated the site for their Token Sale, which will end on January 31st. After the sale token holders will be able to sell them to gamers and developers for a better price or to invest in projects in Game Machine.

