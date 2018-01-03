PR: LetBet Announces ICO to Revolutionize Online Gambling

LetBet will issue its cryptocurrency named LBT to enable a decentralized, trustless, and fast online gambling protocol powered by blockchain.

Belize: Blockchain-based online gambling platform LetBet is releasing its own digital currency named LBT to disrupt the status quo of traditional online gambling systems – delays, unfair payout systems and the innate trust on a potentially corrupt third party. Hence, it will revolutionize the online gambling industry and aims to bring the industry to a new future in the next few months.

The online gambling industry is currently valued at about 500 billion USD. This amount is increasing continuously and is slated to reach nearly 1 trillion USD by 2021. Given the development of internet and mobile, the online gambling industry will become a big boom in the very near future. This sector consists of many business models & technologies, including Sports Betting, Online Poker, Casino Games, Online Bingo and Online Lottery, among others.

The online gambling industry is also filled with lots of perceptions and views from both the players and those who are closely observing the industry. These concerns include illegal tax avoidance, player discernment, security, unreliability, myriad regulations and so on.

Most importantly, in a typical online gambling system, players rely on a trusted third party to carry out the game. A major solution for a fair gambling system is a trustless gaming platform. With LetBet, there is no need for trust. Smart contracts will automatically reward all the key contributors including game developers, referrers and operators of independent platforms.

The end users (players) are central to the LetBet system. All games would be written in smart contract, where no-one could control the game or its outcomes. The platform also extends to developers who are interested in bringing along their business model through LetBet. Bookmakers can join and build a new online gambling platform that is trustless, private, anonymous, reliable, secure, transparent and fast.

These values are achieved thanks to LBT or LetBet coin. All transactions, starting from the funding of players’ wallets, search for games, placing of the bet, to the automatic payout systems, will revolve around, or be powered by, the LBT.

This platform also supports players from countries with strict regulations on gambling. As a result, it will generate a free and fair environment for online gambling on a global scale. Participants including game owners, developers, bookmarkers, players, and bankrollers throughout the globe who take part in the community development of deploying smart contracts can earn LBT. LetBet earnings are shared between contributors. The value of the LBT will grow along with the number of players and games in the system.

LetBet ICO

LetBet will start its ICO crowdsale on 25th February 2018 to allow investors to purchase the platform’s native LetBet tokens. LetBet has set the total cap of its token to 199M for sale during the period, out of which, a total of 20M LBT will be issued during the pre-sale. 70m LBT will be issued out during the crowdsale.

The pre-sale will kickoff on the 20th Jan 2018 and end on 14th Feb 2018.

LetBet will distribute LBT at the starting price of $0.5 per LBT with 70% bonus on first purchase. The price of LBT (i.e $0.5) value of Bitcoin or Ethereum would increase each day throughout the 30 days of ICO.

Note: To benefit earlier investors any leftover coin after the ICO will be burned.

For further information about the LetBet platform, please visit the LetBet official website at www.let.bet. The Whitepaper offers comprehensive information about the project and its strong market potential.

