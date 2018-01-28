PR: Mycelium Wallet Partners with Changelly Exchange

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material. Bitcoin.com does not endorse nor support this product/service. Bitcoin.com is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the press release.

Changelly, an instant cryptocurrency exchange, has partnered with Mycelium, one of the most reliable and prominent Bitcoin wallets that now goes global with multicurrency support and integrates Changelly’s API into the mobile wallet application.

Being largely known as one of the oldest and reliable Bitcoin wallets, Mycelium opens up for everyone who opts for alts and tokens by integrating Changelly’s API into the mobile app. The API is deployed directly into Mycelium’s interface enabling users to switch between currencies without using the Changelly website. Since Changelly allows to exchange huge amounts, there will be an option to buy up to 200 BTC at once just in a few clicks.

With Changelly onboard, team at Mycelium not only provides their loyal users with the best rates, but also takes the whole customer experience to a more user-friendly level.

In addition, Changelly offers a favorable revenue share model for Mycelium allowing to get more profit out of each transaction.

Konstantin Gladych, CEO at Changelly, stated, “We’re thrilled to be a part of such a great and reputable project. Our instant exchange option will not only provide Mycelium’s users with the best rates, but also help bring the wallet to masses.”

In turn, Jérôme Rousselot, Chief Revenue Officer at Mycelium is convinced that the partnership with Changelly will be fruitful, “At Mycelium we are very excited to start working with Changelly, an innovative company making crypto users’ life so much easier. Changelly understands the challenges of our industry, is a very professional partner and offers the best service.”

About Changelly

Changelly is a popular cryptocurrency exchange providing the ability to instantly and seamlessly exchange over 90 altcoins at the best market rate or buy them using a bank card.

Operating since 2015, Changelly has attracted over 1.5M registered users from around the world. Currently, the service processes more than 15K transactions daily with a monthly turnover of around 60K BTC.

Changelly offers its API and a customizable payment widget for any crypto service that wishes to increase its turnover. The exchange provides its Affiliate program with a quite appealing revenue share mechanism. Changelly is a partner with Mycelium, Jaxx, Coinmarketcap, Coinpayments, Uquid debit card, Coinomi, and other prominent companies.

About Mycelium

Mycelium is a Bitcoin company with the broad range of products, mostly known as one of the first (and best for crypto anarchists and geeks) Bitcoin wallets with more than 500 000 users. The wallet provides a set of tools and features for storing and sending Bitcoins in the safest manner possible. In 2014, Mycelium was granted the reputable award “Best Mobile App” as a wallet with superior bank-grade security.

Contact Email Address

[email protected]

Supporting Link

changelly.com

This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

