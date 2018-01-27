PR: Okoin VR Project Launches 2nd ICO Round

The OKOIN project launches the second round of the ICO. According to the management of VR Technology, which owns the project, the second round will make the token more liquid and stable after entering the open exchange, and thanks to protection against speculative manipulations. The second round will last from January 25, 2018 to April 25, 2018. For its start, two additional programs are launched: Bounty and Affiliate ones.

During the first round, the OKOIN project managed to attract more than $25 million investment in equivalent. The current value of the token is $ 2.7. It is planned that during the second round the coin will also have a steady growth and the price will gradually rise to $8 (ROI 200-700%), after which the token will enter the exchange.

The main task of the second round is to protect the token from speculations and provide it an independent value with the infrastructure created to distribute the VR “18+” content, in particular, for viewing movies by using the virtual reality helmet VR OKO.

VR OKO is a self-contained innovative device developed by VR Technology, the virtual reality helmet for watching adult movies. VR OKO does not require a connection to the phone or computer and allows watching erotic movies for 6 hours without recharging. The video library of the project has more than 500 movies in 40 different genres. The helmet VR OKO can now be purchased for OKOIN tokens and ETH.

The OKOIN project launches two new programs in honor of the start of the second ICO round:

Bounty Program, in which anyone can receive a reward for being active in social networks (the Bitcointalk forum, Twitter, Facebook, Telegram messenger, etc.)

Affiliate (referral) Program, in which any user can receive a commission (2-5%) in ETH, plus a bonus in the OKOIN tokens.

In addition to the main programs, a special program “+100” is run for investors of the first round, within which each first round investor receives a bonus of 100% of the purchased tokens in the second round. Bonus tokens are accrued during one calendar month.

OKO STARS Party that was supposed to be held on January 26 has been shifted to April 25. The drawing of tickets will take place in the first days of April. The total number of tickets to be raffled –130. Investors of both the first and second rounds may participate in the drawing.

Participants of the Affiliate program, whose partners have invested more than 250 ETH in the project, are guaranteed to receive a VIP ticket to the party. The ticket completely covers flights, accommodation, and participation in the event.

