PR: PodOne Adds Veteran Industry Insider to Team and Launches ICO to Revolutionize the Contact Center Industry

PodOne is launching the next global phase in call and contact center services, bringing together employers and agents through its decentralized network while optimizing staff time, reducing labor costs and elevating a new standard in training. The company is launching its Qubicle ICO on January 15th, 2018 to raise funds for the development of their product roadmap.

They also announced the addition of Rob Duncan, the former COO of successful work-at-home call center pioneer Alpine Access to the team of advisors. Rob oversaw operations at Alpine Access until it was acquired by Sykes Interactive, a $1.2B contact center business process outsourcer, for $150M and was rebranded to Sykes Home.

PodOne comes from the creators of Fenero, a well-known provider of contact center software with over 2,200+ call and contact centers using the platform in over 20 countries.

“Call centers have earned a mixed reputation through hit-or-miss customer service and poor quality standards,” says Marlon Williams, Founder and CEO of PodOne and Fenero. “With PodOne, we are on a mission to change this narrative by changing the way the industry works, in the first decentralized network of contact center professionals, with requisite substantive training and by introducing incentives for top-graded customer service representatives.”

Mr. Williams also stated, “With global online sales on a steady upward projection, it is now more critical than ever to have high, consistent standards of customer service through contact centers. Brands need to assure their customers that they can rely on the sales and after-sales call center service.”

As reported previously, the Miami, FL based company also officially filed for a U.S. patent in November 2017 to cover their method for using blockchain-based technology to handle employer-to-agent work requests, pooling excess time in a marketplace, and elastic staffing of human resources.

An Ethereum-based token, Qubicle (pronounced “cubicle”), will be issued during the ICO to serve as an incentive and rewards program for high performing customer service agents and is also the only method of transacting on the network. Publishing content, participating in PodOne University, and facilitating payment for services will all be completed via the QBE tokens in users’ PodOne Wallet. In general, 100,000,000 QBE tokens will be created, with 70% being available during the token sale (January 15th, 2018 to February 15th, 2018).

The team behind PodOne has spent the last 15+ years in the contact center technology industry and brings a built-in demand for PodOne services from its existing customer base. Their token distribution event offers attractive discounted token prices and provides an outstanding investment opportunity for contact center professionals and cryptocurrency investors and enthusiasts alike. Visit https://podone.io/?utm_source=newsbitcoincom&utm_campaign=pr1 to join today!

