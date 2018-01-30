PR: Viola.Ai Token Pre-Sale Sells out More Than 5 Days Ahead

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material.

SINGAPORE – The world’s first Love, Blockchain & AI driven Marketplace project, Viola.AI, has officially sold out its token pre-sale more than 5 days before its scheduled end date. Whitelist for the public sale is now open, as people continue to support Viola.AI’s mission of revolutionizing the love industry with the power of AI and Ethereum blockchain technology. 7.5 million tokens (not inclusive of bonus tokens) were sold out during the pre-sale, with contributors from over 100 countries.

CEO and Co-Founder of Viola.AI, Violet Lim said, “We are very humbled and thrilled by the response from supporters during this pre-sale. Viola.AI is a labour of love, a cumulation of our 13 years of experience in the dating and relationships industry with our mission of changing the world one relationship at a time. The strong support for our pre-sale from the global community is a testament of the positive reception to Viola.AI, the only project to date that caters not just to dating but across the entire relationship lifeline of a user. We look forward to continue the momentum in the public sale as we establish our footprint on the international stage.”

The first project that combines love with blockchain, Viola.AI, was created by the team behind Lunch Actually Group which has over 13-years of proven success record and over 1.4 million members. The Group has successfully brought together over 3,500 successful couples to date and has a strong regional presence in Asia. Equipped with Real-ID Verification system that is done with blockchain technology to combat scams and cybercrimes, Viola.AI promises to be the most successful and smartest A.I to create a global and borderless full loop solution from dating, courtship, relationship to marriage. VIOLA tokens will be used in the Marketplace to purchase goods and services from merchants, rewarding scheme, advertising, and more. And with Smart Contracts in place, merchants and community members are assured that their commission, referral bonuses as well as revenue shares would be paid as the process is “trustless”.

During the pre-sale, Viola.AI has received huge contribution from cryptocurrency based crowdfunding platform FundYourselfNow (FYN) who has successfully garnered a pool of supporters who believed in the project.

FundYourselfNow (FYN), launched in October 2017 aims to offer entrepreneurs and creators to post both non-ICO and ICO projects on their website and raise funding in crypto (or cash in selected countries). The FYN team is a proven seasoned player in the ICO scene and have successfully assisted in pre-sale and token sales for several projects since its inception last year. FYN is often referred to as Kickstarter 2.0.

Kenneth Tan, Co-founder of FYN who also sits on Viola.AI Advisory Board said, “I’ve taken interest in this project since I met the co-founders Jamie and Violet and heard about their plans and vision. What is exciting for us is that this project has generated a lot of interest within our own community, the blockchain ecosystem and the media. I am excited and glad to help take this project to reach their pre-sale hard cap ahead of time. We believe the Viola.AI project will do well in its public sale on the 14th Mar 2018 based on such a good start and we are excited to be part of the journey.”

Integrating VIOLA tokens to existing Lunch Actually Group platforms

Unlike other cryptocurrencies which are created for projects that are still being developed, Viola.AI has the advantage of being able to integrate VIOLA tokens within an already existing ecosystem of 10 dating platforms comprising of 4 dating apps, 2 online sites and 4 offline services with more than 1.4 million members in 5 countries in Asia. Viola.AI will be trained firstly by the past accumulation of 1.1 billion data points which is critical to developing the AI Love Advisor.

Last chance during Public Sale on 14 March 2018

Supporters can get their hands-on VIOLA tokens during the public sale, scheduled for 14 March 2018 at 12:00 PM.

The public sale will run until 13 Apr 2018 or earlier (if sold out ahead of time).

Interested participants can join the Whitelist from now until the start of public sale.

The MVP of Viola.AI is targeted to be launched in May 2018, and the team is currently in talks with multiple cryptocurrency exchanges to get VIOLA tokens listed.

VIOLA tokens will be issued 7 days after the end of ICO, and is a utility token that can be used in many ways within the Viola.AI ecosystem, including:

• Payment for good and services for singles and couples

• Advertising fee payment by merchants and experts

• Community rewards for good advice or content posted by users in the community

• Referral commission to incentivize growth

• Gamification rewards

Adding on to the project’s success so far, Violet said, “We have spent the last 1.5 years working on the concept of Viola.AI and actively seeking out advisors, getting feedback from the ground and designing features that singles and couples actually would want and need. Combined with our strong commitment to the industry as well as our proven team, I believe that is the reason Viola.AI has resonated so well with the community.”

Viola.AI will be the world’s first Lifetime Love AI, which will evolve her role to help people in the stages of dating, couple-hood to marriage: helping people find love, helping romance blossom, and helping sustain the relationship right till their twilight years.

The demand in the pre-sale is a strong indication that Viola.AI is a solution to combat the problems that have been plaguing the dating industry – which every single and couple needs.

For more information and to join the Whitelist, visit www.viola.ai

Join the discussion on Viola.AI Telegram: https://t.me/ViolaAI

**END**

About Viola.AI

Viola.AI is an ever-improving, decentralized and secure A.I. Driven Marketplace that gives data-driven advice, recommendations, concierge and matches to helps singles to be effective and efficient in finding love while also helping couples to sustain and better their relationships with their significant other.

Contact Email Address

[email protected]

Supporting Link

www.viola.ai

The post PR: Viola.Ai Token Pre-Sale Sells out More Than 5 Days Ahead appeared first on Bitcoin News.

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News.

