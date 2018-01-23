PR: World’s First Ai & Blockchain-Based Dating & Relationship Project Viola.Ai Raises 70% of Pre-Sale Hard Cap with Less Than 2 Weeks Left

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material. Bitcoin.com does not endorse nor support this product/service. Bitcoin.com is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the press release.

SINGAPORE – The first project that combines love and blockchain, Viola.AI has officially secured over 70% of its pre-sale hard cap, with over 5 million tokens sold.

The project that sets to revolutionize the current love industry, Viola.AI, was created by the team behind Lunch Actually Group which has over 13-years of proven success record and over 1.4 million members. Viola.AI promises to be the most successful and smartest A.I to create a global and borderless full loop solution from dating, courtship, relationship to marriage.

With the pre-sale currently ongoing until 31 Jan 2018, the team has building momentum with various marketing campaigns and growing the community with the valuable help of the advisory board, which includes:

• Prakash Somosundram – Serial Entrepreneur, Fintech Influencer, Singapore Government Advisor

• Kenneth Tan – Co-Founder, FundYourselfNow and Blockchain Writer

• Alex Haxton – Cryptocurrency Advocate and Blockchain Consultant

• Peter Sin – Co-Founder, Singapore Bitcoin Club

• Caleb Yap – Co-Founder, Singapore Bitcoin Club

• Brian Condenanza – Internet Entrepreneur, ICO Advisor

• Gautam Seshadri – Entrepreneur, Angel Investor, Tech Advisors

• Phillippe Rodriguez, President of Bitcoin Association in France and founder of Avolta Partner

• Michael Reece, Blockchain entrepreneur and Co-Founder of NicheAdNetwork

• Bruno Vanryb, Serial Entrepreneur who founded Avanquest

• Hong Ting Wong, early adopter of cryptocurrencies, a serial entrepreneur, founder & CEO of Botbot.AI and 2359 Media

• Lisa Clampitt, Founder and President of Matchmaking Institute in New York, and

• Dato Larry Gan Nyap Liou, Managing Partner at Accenture for 16 years

With the growing demand and request, supporters can contribute to the project through crypto (bitcoin or ETH) as well as fiat, with most number of supporters coming in from the US, followed by Singapore.

The hard-cap of the pre-sale is at 7.5 million VIOLA tokens (excluding bonus tokens), with the public sale sets to begin on 14 March 2018. 1 VIOLA token is at $0.20 with the current 50% bonus tokens until 31 Jan 2018.

VIOLA is a utility token that can be used in many ways within the Viola.AI ecosystem, including:

• Payment for good and services for singles and couples

• Advertising fee payment by merchants and experts

• Community rewards for good advice or content posted by users in the community

• Referral commission to incentivize growth

• Gamification rewards

“We are very excited to see the growth and support from people all over the world on this project,” Co-Founder Jamie Lee says, “We believe that Viola.AI will positively impact billions of people worldwide to improve their relationships, and with the reception that we have had so far, proves that our community believes that as well.”

Speaking further, Jamie says that this is just the start of the journey to disrupt the love industry. “The contributions raised through our token sale will help us build Viola.AI — which we are already starting.”

The conceptualisation of Viola.AI came after being in the industry for the past 13 years and understanding the various challenges singles and couples face. Viola.AI will evolve her role to help people in the stages of dating, couple-hood to marriage and ensure that we would always serve users to the best of our ability throughout, helping people find love, helping romance blossom, and helping sustain the relationship right till their twilight years.

The Viola.AI team was recently at Unlock Blockchain Conference 2018 in Dubai, and will be in London Blockchain Week (22-24 Jan 2018), Blockchain Economic Forum Singapore (4-6 Feb 2018) and is also one of the top 25 finalists in the upcoming d10e’s ICO Pitching Competition in Cayman Islands this coming 30 Jan 2018.

For more information on Viola.AI, visit www.viola.ai

For those who have not joined our pre-Token Sales, you can do so at www.viola.ai. (get 50% Bonus Tokens)

Join the discussion on Viola.AI Telegram: https://t.me/ViolaAI

**END**

About Viola.AI

Viola.AI is an ever-improving, decentralized and secure A.I. Driven Marketplace that gives data-driven advice, recommendations, concierge and matches to helps singles to be effective and efficient in finding love while also helping couples to sustain and better their relationships with their significant other.

Contact Email Address

[email protected]

Supporting Link

www.viola.ai

This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

The post PR: World’s First Ai & Blockchain-Based Dating & Relationship Project Viola.Ai Raises 70% of Pre-Sale Hard Cap with Less Than 2 Weeks Left appeared first on Bitcoin News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

