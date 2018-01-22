PR: YouTube For Professional Development LiveEdu ICO Reaches $8m in Less Than a Week! 10 Reasons to Participate in the Crowdsale

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material. Bitcoin.com does not endorse nor support this product/service. Bitcoin.com is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the press release.

The LiveEdu ICO has gotten off to a great start with over $7M raised so far. The public sale opened on Jan. 15th, 5pm UTC with a 20% bonus on the first day. Bonus dropped to 17% on the second day and then drops by 1% every two days until it reaches 5%. The official end date of the ICO will be Feb. 10th unless the $10M hard cap is reached before. Here are 10 reasons to participate in the LiveEdu ICO:

1)Unlike other ICOs that do not have a product launched and bear product development risks, LiveEdu is an existing developed product with a monetization model and seasoned team. The team has extensive sector domain expertise in the education and video streaming space. Moreover, the team has worked for two years building LiveEdu. The shift from non-structured casual streaming (non-premium projects) to focus on monetizable projects (premium projects) represents the only change to LiveEdu’s business model. They have all the ingredients in place to scale the LiveEdu network and business right after the ICO.

2) A scrappy, young, agile, small team that moves fast. They are very technically-strong and built our entire live streaming and video infrastructure from scratch with 50 edge servers worldwide.

3) They have extensive data on cost-effective user acquisition channels having acquired 1 million viewers and 13,000 content creators with no paid marketing. They don’t need to search for new streamers as existing users will be retained with an attractive economic model.

4) Unlike other ICOs, LiveEdu is a marketplace that organically generates token demand (monthly subscription purchases). This means token price is not driven only by financial speculators on exchanges but by actual product usage and company growth.

5) LiveEdu has huge growth potential by growing horizontally (launching projects in Chinese, Russian, Portuguese, etc) and vertically (by expanding the number of topics).

6) LiveEdu is committed to focus only on future technologies that no online education or professional development company is focused on. Their goal is to build the biggest project learning library for technologies of the future: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, programming, design, and augmented and virtual reality.

7) ICO contributors will have voting rights for key decisions in the ecosystem; for example, advising on which projects to build first and which new topics or product features to add.

8) Be part of a project that is building the YouTube for online education and professional development using the blockchain.

9) Your contribution will bring cryptocurrency to the masses by educating college students and professionals using real practical cryptocurrency projects covering cryptocurrency basics, blockchain mining, Bitcoin, Ethereum, security and ICO.

10) The global professional development market is $306.9 billion USD in size. LiveEdu is the first ICO in the professional development space with the vision to put global professional development on the blockchain.

About LiveEdu

LiveEdu is a decentralized peer-to-peer project learning platform for people to improve their job skills in future technologies. LiveEdu is building the YouTube for online education and professional development. We are taking one category out of YouTube and building it out into a bigger category of its own. Just as Twitch took the category gaming out of YouTube and built it into its own large vertical, LiveEdu is taking the category professional development out of YouTube.

This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

