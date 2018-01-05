Praye Duo Throw Missiles At Choirmaster…Check Out Why – Peace FM Online
Praye Duo Throw Missiles At Choirmaster…Check Out Why
Praye Tenten and Praye Tiatia have thrown salvoes at their former colleague, Choirmaster, after the latter talked about forgiveness in an instagram post. In the instagram post, Choirmaster wrote: If u ask me how many times my heart has been broken? i …
Choirmaster's voice note to Cartel Big J and Kente of Praye fame
Choirmaster Is Fake – Praye Duo Throw Missiles At Former Colleague
