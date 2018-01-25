PREMIERE: Timaya – Ah Blem Blem
Timaya – Ah Blem Blem The Vibes Machine ‘Timaya’ continues his trail of hit songs with this mid tempo track, titled ‘Ah Blem Blem’, produced by Micon Beatz. The song was mixed and mastered by Africa’s leading sound Engineer “Swaps“. This is a straight hit! Listen and Enjoy! DOWNLOAD
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!