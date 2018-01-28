 Prepare for defeat in 2019 – APC tells Umahi | Nigeria Today
Prepare for defeat in 2019 – APC tells Umahi

Posted on Jan 28, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi says Governor Dave Umahi will be defeated in 2019. The party stated this in a five-point communiqué jointly signed by Mr Victor Umeh and Mr Victor Elem-Nnaji, its Zonal Chairman and State Secretary respectively at the end of Ebonyi South Senatorial District stakeholders’ meeting in Afikpo. It said […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

