 Presbyterian University’s licence is revoked, students to be transferred – The Star, Kenya | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Presbyterian University’s licence is revoked, students to be transferred – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Presbyterian University's licence is revoked, students to be transferred
The Star, Kenya
Education CS Fred Matiang'i yesterday revoked the Presbyterian University of East Africa's operating licence. In a letter addressed to Commission for University Education chairman Nyaigoti Chacha, the CS ordered CUE to begin the process of winding up
Presbyterian University of East Africa faces closureKenya Broadcasting Corporation
Students' make appeal to government after closure of universityHivisasa
Gov't revokes the operating license of PCEA UniversityK24 TV
Citizen TV (press release) –Update Kenya (blog) –ZIPO.CO.KE –TUKO.CO.KE
all 14 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.