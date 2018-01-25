Presbyterian University’s licence is revoked, students to be transferred – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Presbyterian University's licence is revoked, students to be transferred
Education CS Fred Matiang'i yesterday revoked the Presbyterian University of East Africa's operating licence. In a letter addressed to Commission for University Education chairman Nyaigoti Chacha, the CS ordered CUE to begin the process of winding up …
Presbyterian University of East Africa faces closure
Students' make appeal to government after closure of university
Gov't revokes the operating license of PCEA University
