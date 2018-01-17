Presidency advises Fulani herdsmen on what to do

The Presidency on Wednesday advised Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria to embrace modern techniques of cattle rearing. Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, gave the advice while addressing newsmen at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos. Ojudu said the adoption of modern techniques for rearing of cattle would put […]

Presidency advises Fulani herdsmen on what to do

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

