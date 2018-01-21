 Presidency defends appointment of NIA DG, Abubakar – Daily Trust | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Presidency defends appointment of NIA DG, Abubakar – Daily Trust

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Presidency defends appointment of NIA DG, Abubakar
Daily Trust
The Presidency has defended the appointment of the new Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, described Abubakar as “a perfect
NIA: Group takes Buhari to court over Ahmed Rufa'i Abubakar's appointmentNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.