Presidency defends appointment of NIA DG, Abubakar – Daily Trust

Presidency defends appointment of NIA DG, Abubakar
The Presidency has defended the appointment of the new Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, described Abubakar as “a perfect …
NIA: Group takes Buhari to court over Ahmed Rufa'i Abubakar's appointment
