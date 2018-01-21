Presidency defends new NIA DG over appointment

The Presidency has frowned at media reports criticising the appointment of the new Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mr. Ahmed Rufa’i.

A statement issued in Abuja yesterday by Mr. Abiodun Oladunjoye, Deputy Director (Information), Media Unit of the State House, quoted Malam Garba Shehu, a Presidential Spokesman, as flaying the negative reports.

Shehu expressed concern during a send-forth for the newly-appointed Director-General of the NIA.

The send-forth was organised by Presidential aides and staff of the State House, Abuja.

Shehu, who is also the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, said it was regrettable that the appointee had been maligned by a section of the media following his appointment.

He, however, described Rufai’s appointment as well deserved.

“Ahmed Rufai Abubakar is a perfect fit who is most qualified for the job. He has occupied various top public offices in the agency in the course of which he received several awards. He left voluntarily to go to the United Nations as a Director.

“When he retired, he was appointed as a Senior Adviser in the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) regional coalition of countries for the fight against Boko Haram and other trans-border security threats in the region.

“There is no doubt at all as to Mr. Abubakar’s qualifications for the job and that is what is most important,” he said.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, who also spoke at the event, described the erstwhile aide on international relations to the President as “a patriot, intelligent and consummate gentleman”.

He said: “I met him for the first time in this office after my appointment as Chief of Staff.

“I do not think his elevation will deny us the opportunity of still working together.

“During his stay here, he distinguished himself as a patriot and he brought his wealth of experience in working with international organisations to bear on his work.

“At any given time, even at late hours, Abubakar was always ready to give his best. He was committed.”

The State Chief of Protocol, Amb. Lawal Kazaure, in his speech advised the former presidential aide to surround himself with the “right advisers”.

“Do not have people who tell you what you want to hear around you but those who will tell you the truth dispassionately,” Kazaure said.

He urged other staff members to continually pray for the new Director-General.

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Alhaji Jalal Arabi, on his part said the civil service has gained richly from Abubakar’s wealth of experience.

“Hard work was Ahmed Rufai Abubakar’s middle name during his period at the State House. Please, I want you to be guided by your conscience and philosophy in your new assignment,” he said.

On her part, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora, said she had looked forward to consummating their work plans for 2018 before the new appointment.

She said: “When he was appointed, I got a text message from someone who said: a Yoruba man was removed from office and now a northerner has been appointed in his place, what kind of thing is this?

“I replied: If it is this Rufai that I know and have worked with, honestly he is the best person for the job and I really don’t care where he comes from, and that ended the conversation,” she said.

NAN reports that Ahmed Rufai, who until his appointment, was a Senior Special Assistant to the President (SSAP) on Foreign Affairs/International Relations, in the office of the Chief of Staff.

