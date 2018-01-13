 Presidency disowns Twitter handle justifying herdsmen’s killings – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Presidency disowns Twitter handle justifying herdsmen’s killings – The Punch

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Presidency disowns Twitter handle justifying herdsmen's killings
The Punch
The Presidency on Saturday disowned a Twitter handle said to belong to President Muhammadu Buhari. A message posted on the handle justifying killings by herdsmen has been trending online. But the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity
Presidency alerts on fake tweet making the roundsThe Eagle Online
Herdsmen attacks: Nigeria's enemies behind my fake tweet — BuhariDaily Trust
Presidency denounces Buhari's tweet supporting herdsmenNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Verge24 (blog)
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.