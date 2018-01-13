Presidency disowns Twitter handle justifying herdsmen’s killings – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Presidency disowns Twitter handle justifying herdsmen's killings
The Punch
The Presidency on Saturday disowned a Twitter handle said to belong to President Muhammadu Buhari. A message posted on the handle justifying killings by herdsmen has been trending online. But the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity …
Presidency alerts on fake tweet making the rounds
Herdsmen attacks: Nigeria's enemies behind my fake tweet — Buhari
Presidency denounces Buhari's tweet supporting herdsmen
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!