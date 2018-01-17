Presidency eulogies Nigerian for returning N150m wrongfully credited to him in Qatar
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa has applauded a Nigerian, Mr. Michael Jonathan Asemota Teddy for his sincerity and honesty in returning QR1,502,000 ($441,127.99) about N150 million wrongfully posted into his account in Qatar. Dabiri-Erewa in a statement sent to DAILY POST on Wednesday by his Special […]
Presidency eulogies Nigerian for returning N150m wrongfully credited to him in Qatar
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!