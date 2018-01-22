Presidency raises alarm over influx of foreign terrorists into Benue, other states
Security service organizations including the Department of State Service (DSS) have identified an Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) network operating within some North Central and South-South sections of the country. Nigerian pilot reports that this information is contained in a security report submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari recently by the affected security service outfits. […]
