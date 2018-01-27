 President Buhari assents bill granting Lawmakers Immunity | Nigeria Today
President Buhari assents bill granting Lawmakers Immunity

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Legislative Houses (Power and Privileges), 2018, and seven others. The other bills signed into law are the National Senior Citizens Centre Act, 2018; the National Institute of Legislative Studies (Amendment) Act, 2018; the Rail Loan (International Bank) (Repeal) Act, 2018; and the Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement between […]

The post President Buhari assents bill granting Lawmakers Immunity appeared first on BellaNaija.

