 President Buhari Commissions New Coaches And Locomotives For The Kaduna- Abuja Train Service (Photo) | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Politics, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

President Buhari is currently in Kaduna state to commission some projects executed by the state government. Among the projects are the Rigasa train station new coaches and locomotives for the Kaduna-Abuja train service as well as the first inland dry port in Nigeria. He was received by the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Minister of Transport, […]

